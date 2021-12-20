Munster Rugby begin search for new coaching ticket

MUNSTER RUGBY CEO Ian Flanagan is set to begin the search for new coaches this week.

A week after Johann van Graan confirmed his decision to leave at season's end, Flanagan must first find out how many coaches need to be replaced before he can start to look for any.

As things stand Munster will be looking to replace Head coach Johann van Graan, departing for Bath this summer and attack coach Stephen Larkham, who is heading back to Australia at the same time.

There is no official clarity on the remaining two senior coaches Graham Rowntree (forwards) and JP Ferreira (defence), even though both are believed to have signed new deals.

With speculation rife as to who will replace Johann van Graan at the top, there appears to be a clear favourite with fans and bookies alike for Larkham's replacement.

Current Racing 92 coach Mike Prendergast is the name on everyone's lips. The former Grenoble, Oyonnax and Stade Francais backs and attack coach still has one year left with the Paris based club, so there is no guarantee that he may be able to sign this summer.

The appointment of a head coach will also factor into the final choice in that position also.

Super Rugby winning Scott Robertson of the Canterbury Crusaders would be seen as the fans' top pick for the head role, while former Munster star Jason Holland, also working in New Zealand with the Hurricanes is another believed to be on Munster's radar.

With uncertainty around the remaining two coaches, there are rumours that Munster might look at a ‘Director of Rugby role' to ‘settle the ship’

If the ‘DOR’ role is looked at, Declan Kidney formerly of Munster and Ireland would be a potential target. The Cork native is already in that role with the London club and the emotional link to Munster could be a factor used to bring him ‘home’

Another option for Munster, so desperately in need of stability on the coaching ticket, would be for Graham Rowntree to be promoted into the top job with a new forwards coach being employed.

Munster supporters will be looking for some positive news on the coaching ticket as soon as they can get it.

The performance on the pitch last Saturday night against Castres was nothing to write home about and with three Irish derbies to come, fans know that the business end of this season is fast approaching with two full time coaches planning their exits already.



Upcoming games:

Leinster (H) December 26

Connacht (A) January 1

Ulster (H) January 8

Castres (A) January 14