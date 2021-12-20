Search

20 Dec 2021

Who won what? Limerick GAA completes club season of 988 matches across 30 competitions

Who won what? 30 trophies presented as Limerick GAA completes club schedule of 988 matches

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE 2021 Limerick GAA club season came to a close over the weekend with two county U21 football finals.

The finals concluded a club schedule of 988 hurling and football games between league and championship, from U19 to senior.

In total there were 30 cups presented - 16 in hurling and 14 in football. There were 10 adult championships, seven county league titles and also U19 and U21 championships.

There were cups won by 22 different clubs - nine from the west division, five from the east and four each for the south and city.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Mungret both won three trophies, while Granagh-Ballingarry, Adare, Ballybricken-Bohermore and Fr Caseys were two time winners.

LIST OF 2021 WINNERS

Hurling

SHC: Kilmallock

Premier IHC: Mungret St Pauls

IHC: Effin

JAHC: Caherline

JBHC: Blackrock

SHC County Cup: Kildimo-Pallaskenry

U21 Premier: Doon

U21 A: Cappamore 

U21 B: Granagh-Ballingarry

U19 Premier: Ballybrown

U19 A: Naomh Eoin

U19 B: Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Senior League: Adare

Intermediate League: Croagh-Kilfinny

Junior A League: Mungret St Pauls

Junior B League: Ballybricken-Bohermore

Football

SFC: Newcastle West

IFC: Kildimo-Pallaskenry

Premier JAFC: Fr Caseys

JAFC: Feenagh-Kilmeedy

JBFC: Granagh-Ballingarry

U21 Premier: Fr Caseys

U21 A: Adare

U21 B: Ahane

U19 Premier: Mungret St Pauls

U19 A: St Kierans

U19 B: Knockaderry

Senior League: Monaleen

Intermediate League: Athea

Junior A League: Ballybricken-Bohermore

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media