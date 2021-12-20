Who won what? Limerick GAA completes club season of 988 matches across 30 competitions

THE 2021 Limerick GAA club season came to a close over the weekend with two county U21 football finals.
The finals concluded a club schedule of 988 hurling and football games between league and championship, from U19 to senior.
In total there were 30 cups presented - 16 in hurling and 14 in football. There were 10 adult championships, seven county league titles and also U19 and U21 championships.
There were cups won by 22 different clubs - nine from the west division, five from the east and four each for the south and city.
Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Mungret both won three trophies, while Granagh-Ballingarry, Adare, Ballybricken-Bohermore and Fr Caseys were two time winners.
LIST OF 2021 WINNERS
Hurling
SHC: Kilmallock
Premier IHC: Mungret St Pauls
IHC: Effin
JAHC: Caherline
JBHC: Blackrock
SHC County Cup: Kildimo-Pallaskenry
U21 Premier: Doon
U21 A: Cappamore
U21 B: Granagh-Ballingarry
U19 Premier: Ballybrown
U19 A: Naomh Eoin
U19 B: Kildimo-Pallaskenry
Senior League: Adare
Intermediate League: Croagh-Kilfinny
Junior A League: Mungret St Pauls
Junior B League: Ballybricken-Bohermore
Football
SFC: Newcastle West
IFC: Kildimo-Pallaskenry
Premier JAFC: Fr Caseys
JAFC: Feenagh-Kilmeedy
JBFC: Granagh-Ballingarry
U21 Premier: Fr Caseys
U21 A: Adare
U21 B: Ahane
U19 Premier: Mungret St Pauls
U19 A: St Kierans
U19 B: Knockaderry
Senior League: Monaleen
Intermediate League: Athea
Junior A League: Ballybricken-Bohermore
