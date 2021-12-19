Jimmy Lee vows Newcastle West 'will be ready' for Munster semi final with Austin Stacks

NEWCASTLE WEST are Tralee bound this Sunday with a Munster club SFC final spot on offer.

But the Limerick champions are 9/2 outsiders to topple hot 1/6 favourites Austin Stacks in the December 19 provincial semi final, which has a 1.30 start.

The Jimmy Lee managed and Iain Corbett captained west Limerick side are bidding to reach a January 15/16 final against St Finbarr’s (Cork) or Eire Óg (Clare), who are coached by former Limerick football captain Seanie Buckley.

Newcastle West, who were Munster club SFC finalists back in 1987, ended a 13 year wait for a Limerick win in this competition when defeating The Nire last time out.

“On the day it is a two horse race and anything can happen,” said the Newcastle West manager Jimmy Lee ahead of Sunday’s semi final in Austin Stack Park.

“Their level of intensity is absolutely immense all over the park and especially down the centre they turn over player quite easily with the intensity of their tackle. They have decent players and a lot of strength in depth. We can look at our panel and say we have strength in depth but they have massive strength in depth as well,” outlined Lee.

A toss of a coin determined that the Kerry champions secured home advantage but Lee is undeterred.

“It didn’t bother us. It’s a fine facility. Mentally we are happy enough to go where ever to play it,” said Lee.

The Newcastle West managed saw Austin Stack win the Kerry SFC final 24-hours after his side that beaten the Waterford champions in the Munster club quarter final.

“A Kerry County Final is impressive. There was close to 10,000 at it and they were two very strong teams. It’s Kerry football, you are upping the intensity and going up a level. At the same time we will be ready when that challenge is faced,” he promised.

Lee is in his first year as Newcastle West manager and has Declan Brouder, Stephen Kelly and Joe Lee as his coach-selectors.

"The three lads coaching, Stephen, Declan and Joe have serious ability behind them and knowledge and they have done it at all levels. The three lads are good at what they do - to me they are the best in the business at what they do at this present moment in time. There is a lot of talent within the club, whether it is coaches or administrators or players and for me, its important that we put out our own. Every part of the management team and backroom team are Newcastle West people and it’s not ego or anything but a statement of fact," said the proud manager.

"There was a lot of learnings along the way as the lads were trying to get used to us along the way and trying to understand where we were coming from. They are a talented bunch and we just had to figure out how to put it all together in bits and pieces and map it all into one," he added.

Lee reviewed their Limerick SFC run.

"The standout game for me was the Galbally game because we won it with our backs to the wall and it proved to me that we were prepared mentally to go after this. We had three or four we didn't start that night but mentally the lads were fully focused. Yes we fell over the line for the want of a better word but at the same time there was a mental toughness there and that stood to us when we got into Monaleen, Adare and as we got on in stages," outlined the manager.

Newcastle West will be without the injured Seamus Hurley on Sunday but could welcome back Cian Sheehan from injury.

Since the competition began in 1964, just four teams from Limerick have reached Munster club SFC finals.

Sunday’s clash between Newcastle West and Austin Stacks will be the first clash between the 13-time Kerry champions and a Limerick side since 1976.

Croom were Limerick SFC winners and travelled to Tralee to play the home side. but suffered a 1-13 to 0-4 loss to eventual All-Ireland champions Austin Stacks.