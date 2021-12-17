In Pictures: St Munchin's College claim Charity cup win over Crescent Comprehensive

St Munchin's College claimed the Conneely/Herbert Cup yesterday afternoon in Old Crescent with a 15-7 win over Crescent College
The win means the Cup stays in Corbally for another year. In 4 years of the cup, St Munchin's record stands at 3 wins and 1 draw.
Tries from Oisin Minogue and Shane Hannon sealed the win, with all proceeds from the gate on the day going to Jigaw.
