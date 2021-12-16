WATCH: Limerick's William O'Connor wins epic contest at PDC Darts World Championships

IN HIS fifth appearance at the PDC World Darts Championships, Limerick man William O'Connor battled into the second round, winning 3-2 against America arrow-smith Danny Lauby

O'Connor started the match quickly, winning the first set 3-1 with an average of 106.29.

Sensational opening set by Willie O'Connor there, averaging 106.29 as he takes a 1-0 lead in this!

Lauby, from Terre Haute, Indiana, United States, played at a frenetic pace, which truth be told, cost him at times.

The second set, won again by O'Connor 3-1, did have its moments where Lauby could have punished O'Connor, but rushed third darts and some sloppy doubles allowed O'Connor to go 2-0 in quick time.

Lauby fired back and turned the tide to win the third set, also by 3 legs to 1.

Lauby isn't going away lightly here! A first ton-plus finish of the match and he's still in this!

The fourth set was an over and back battle with Lauby winning the tightly contested affair, 3-2 in legs, despite O'Connor having three match darts, missing double 10 to get the win.

Danny Lauby levels up this match, taking it to a deciding set!

The fifth and final set was even more tight, if that was possible. Lauby missing two doubles to get 2-1 in front, instead leaving O'Connor back in to claim the third leg. However the 'drummer' from Indiana managed to stay alive, sneaking back in to claim the fourth leg.

The tension was palpable in the arena as Lauby missed a checkout of 121 in the deciding leg, leaving O'Connor with double tops to go through. The Limerick man clinched it, much to the delight of the Ally Pally crowd.

O'Connor, now 35 years old is currently ranked 42nd in the World, with the winner set to face 24th seed Glen Durrant in the next round.