Two county U21 football finals complete the Limerick GAA games schedule for 2021

TWO county U21 football championship finals this weekend complete Limerick GAA's schedule of games for 2021.
This Friday evening, is the Limerick U21 A Football Championship Final between Kildimo-Pallaskenry and Adare in Mick Neville Park at 8pm. On Sunday, is the Limerick U21 B Football Championship Final between St Patricks and Ahane in Cappamore at 2pm
Friday's U21 A final is a meeting of the two sides who will be the only dual senior clubs in Limerick in 2022.
It's 2014 since these neighbours met with football silverware on offer - that was a Minor A final, which Adare won.
Adare have spent the last five seasons in the U21 Premier championship - winning ultimate honours in 2015 and '17. Before that the side in red and black won U21 B honours back in 2014.
Many in this U21 group from Adare were involved when the club lost to Croom in the 2018 county Minor A football final.
They beat Drom-Broadford, Oola and Shannon Gaels to reach this final.
Kildimo-Pallaskenry lost this U21 A final to Galbally in 2018. The same year the club in blue and white won the county Minor A title and many remain involved in this panel.
Enroute to this final, they drew with Oola and recorded wins over Drom-Broadford and Ballylanders.
On Sunday, is the Limerick U21 B Football Championship Final between St Patricks and Ahane in Cappamore at 2pm
The sides met in the group stages on November 21 when the city side were 2-9 to 1-5 winners.
To reach this final, the Rhebogue side defeated Ahane, Belvile Gaels, Banogue and Galtee Gaels. St Patricks won a county U21 A in 2014 and attempting to follow that success is Sunday's panel, some of whom were involved when the club in green and white won county Minor B honours in 2018.
Ahane had wins over Belville Gaels, St Senans and Claughaun to reach Sunday's final.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.