Limerick District League secure Kennedy Cup plate win

Limerick District league finished off their Kennedy cup campaign with a superb win in the Kennedy Plate final on Saturday in U.L. against Wexford.

Limerick settled well into the game quickly and played against the wind in the first half.

Limerick wingers were in flying form with both Aaron Cusack on the left and Shane Finucane on the right wing were running at the Wexford full backs and both had great opportunities to score early on in the half.

Limerick missed a fantastic opportunity to take the lead when they had a free header from a corner that flashed wide of the goal.

Diego Galero was keeping both of the Wexford center halves on their toes as he was finding the space to link up with Jayden O'Donovan on several occasions.

Our midfield of Lee Maguire, Sean Costelloe and Jayden O' Donovan were on top and started to control the game with some super passing play that got the ball out wide early to our wingers.

Limericks back four of Shane Dolan Jamie Mitchell Jake Houlihan and Etan Joyce give nothing away at the back and goalkeeper Ethan Barry easily dealing with anything that game his way. The first half finished with the Limerick team well on top but the game was still level with no score.

With the wind at our backs Limerick pushed on early in the second half and with some quality play in the middle of the field.

Limerick got Aaron Cusack on the ball out wide and he cut into the box and finished with a great shot to open the score for a delighted large Limerick support.

Limerick introduced Ruari Mullins for Diego Galero who had picked up a knock earlier in the game and straight away the fresh legs of Mullins started to cause problems for the Wexford back four.

With Wexford pushing on looking for the equalizer and more space opening up for the Limerick midfield Sean Costelloe picked up the ball from Jayden O'Donovan and he ran at the Wexford defense and powered an unstoppable shot that gave the Wexford goalkeeper no hope of saving it.

With the final whistle there was great excitement from the limerick players and coaches and the large limerick support. It was a great ending to a fantastic Kennedy Cup competition for this highly talented limerick Squad.

The Limerick Captain Jamie Mitchell was presented with the Kennedy Plate and the party began .

Limerick District League squad: Aaron Cusack (Pike Rovers), Jake Houlihan (Pike Rovers), Reece Barry (Pike Rovers), Jayden O’Donovan (Pike Rovers), Lee Maguire (Pike Rovers), Diego Galero (Pike Rovers), Ethan Joyce (Pike Rovers), Jamie Mitchell (Pike Rovers), Scott Maguire (Pike Rovers), Shane Finucane (Pike Rovers), Shane Dolan (Aisling Annacotty), Sean Costelloe (Aisling Annacotty), Aaron Kelly ( Aisling Annacotty), Cillan Clifford (Aisling Annacotty), Ethan Barry (Regional), Cullen Wiegend (Regional), Ruairi Mullins (Regional), Jamie Faulker (Regional), Darragh Newman (Corbally), Ciaran Howard (Bridge Celtic) Manager / Coach Niall Byrnes,Coaches: Declan Considine, Joe Flannagan , Declan Earls First Aid & Anthony Hayes Goalkeeping Coach