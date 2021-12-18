Betting: Odds short for Limerick hurlers to win again

Limerick hurlers are already being backed to dominate next year’s GAA All-Stars after their All-Ireland winning campaign was recognised with 12 awards this week.
John Kiely’s men dominated this year’s Championship beating Cork in the final and their haul of 12 All-Stars smashed the previous record of nine.
The Treaty have now been cut into just even money from 2/1 to scoop nine or more All-Stars next year, while the chances of them matching or exceeding the new record of 12 have been backed down to 11/4 from 8/1 with BoyleSports following this year’s announcement.
Limerick are now 16/1 shots from 33/1 to make up the entire All-Star team in 2022 as they continue to lead the betting as hot 8/15 favourites to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the third consecutive year.
Cork meanwhile now have an unwanted record next to their name after they became the first All-Ireland finalists without a single representative in the All-Star team and the Rebels are now 1/2 from even money to draw a blank next year too.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:
“Limerick were so dominant this year that they drew comparisons to some of the greatest teams seen in the game and their All-Star haul has only strengthened their credentials. We have even taken bets on them making up the whole All-Star team next year forcing us down to 16/1 from 33/1 about a clean sweep, so punters obviously believe they are going to take all the stopping.”
2022 All-Star Specials
1/2 Cork not to win an All-Star
EVS Limerick to win 9 or more
6/4 Cork to win at least one All-Star
11/4 Limerick to win 12 or more
7/2 Limerick not to win an All-Star
16/1 Limerick to win all 15 All-Stars
All-Ireland SHC 2022
8/15 Limerick
8/1 Galway
8/1 Waterford
10/1 Cork
12/1 Tipperary
12/1 Kilkenny
25/1 Clare
50/1 Wexford
100/1 Dublin
All odds are supplied by Boylesports and correct at the time of printing.
