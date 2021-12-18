Limerick hockey star lends support to Christmas GOAL Mile appeal

Irish hockey international, Róisín Upton, former Irish rugby international, Luke Fitzgerald, Olympian, Ciara Mageean and former inter-County manager and player, Stephen Rochford have teamed up with GOAL Mile to encourage communities across the island to step up together and take part in the GOAL Mile this Christmas season.

For over 40 years, the GOAL Mile has seen tens of thousands of people run or walk a mile to raise funds for GOAL at Christmas to enable its work supporting vulnerable communities in 14 countries across the globe.

For us a mile is simply 2,000 steps but for many in the developing world it takes thousands of steps to simply access water, get to school or even reach a hospital.

People can take part in the GOAL Mile in a number of different ways, be it in one of the more than 150 GOAL Mile events being organised in Ireland and internationally or simply by registering with GOAL at www.goalmile.org and completing a mile in any place, at any time during the month of December.

AIB CEO Colin Hunt said, “The GOAL Mile, which is already a well-established event in many of the communities that we serve, helps transform the lives of the world’s most vulnerable people. This year we are committed to working with GOAL to make it the biggest GOAL Mile yet and are asking people across the island of Ireland to step up together to complete a mile for GOAL. In doing so, together we can help GOAL reach vulnerable communities that are already suffering deeply from the impact of crises, poverty and climate change.”

GOAL CEO Siobhan Walsh explained, “Hundreds of communities across Ireland already know and love the GOAL Mile. They show incredible compassion for communities in need across the world that this event supports. GOAL helped more than 14 million people in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America last year. We could not have achieved this without the continued support of the Irish people.”

She added: “We look forward to AIB’s 9,000+ staff and wide customer base standing with GOAL as we continue our mission to help communities to respond to and recover from humanitarian crises.”

People can step up together to take part in the GOAL Mile by visiting www.goalmile.org.