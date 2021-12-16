Sport on TV - Your guides to what is on and where!

Search

Limerick's William O'Connor competes in PDC Summer Series

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Thursday

DARTS
O'Connor vs Lauby
SKY SPORTS 7PM

SOCCER
Leicester v Tottenham
BT SPORT 3 8PM

SOCCER
Chelsea v Everton
BT SPORT 2 8PM

SOCCER
Liverpool v Newcastle
BT SPORT 1 8PM

SOCCER
Sampdoria v Torino
PREMIER SPORT 8PM

Friday

AMERICAN FOOTBALL
CHIEFS @ CHARGERS
SKY SPORTS 1.30AM

DARTS
PDC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 7PM

SOCCER
Barnsley v West Brom
SKY SPORTS 8PM

RUGBY UNION
Ulster v Northampton
BT SPORT 8PM

RUGBY UNION
MONTPELIER V LEINSTER
BT SPORT 8PM

Saturday

SOCCER
Man Utd v Brighton
BT SPORT 12.30PM

GOLF
PNC Championship
SKY SPORTS 4PM

RUGBY UNION
Glasgow v Exeter
BT SPORT 5.30PM

SOCCER
Leeds v Arsenal
SKY SPORTS 5.30PM

RUGBY UNION
Munster v Castres
BT SPORT 8PM

Sunday

GAA
GAA BEO ON TG4 - TBC
TG4 1.15PM

SOCCER
Newcastle v Man City
SKY SPORT 2.30PM

SOCCER
Tottenham v Liverpool
SKY SPORTS 4PM

DARTS
PDC World Darts
SKY SPORTS 6PM

SOCCER
Real Madrid v Cadiz
PREMIER SPORT 8PM

Local News

