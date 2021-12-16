Sport on TV - Your guides to what is on and where!

Thursday
DARTS
O'Connor vs Lauby
SKY SPORTS 7PM
SOCCER
Leicester v Tottenham
BT SPORT 3 8PM
SOCCER
Chelsea v Everton
BT SPORT 2 8PM
SOCCER
Liverpool v Newcastle
BT SPORT 1 8PM
SOCCER
Sampdoria v Torino
PREMIER SPORT 8PM
Friday
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
CHIEFS @ CHARGERS
SKY SPORTS 1.30AM
DARTS
PDC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
SKY SPORTS 7PM
SOCCER
Barnsley v West Brom
SKY SPORTS 8PM
RUGBY UNION
Ulster v Northampton
BT SPORT 8PM
RUGBY UNION
MONTPELIER V LEINSTER
BT SPORT 8PM
Saturday
SOCCER
Man Utd v Brighton
BT SPORT 12.30PM
GOLF
PNC Championship
SKY SPORTS 4PM
RUGBY UNION
Glasgow v Exeter
BT SPORT 5.30PM
SOCCER
Leeds v Arsenal
SKY SPORTS 5.30PM
RUGBY UNION
Munster v Castres
BT SPORT 8PM
Sunday
GAA
GAA BEO ON TG4 - TBC
TG4 1.15PM
SOCCER
Newcastle v Man City
SKY SPORT 2.30PM
SOCCER
Tottenham v Liverpool
SKY SPORTS 4PM
DARTS
PDC World Darts
SKY SPORTS 6PM
SOCCER
Real Madrid v Cadiz
PREMIER SPORT 8PM
