One new officer elected to Limerick GAA County Board for 2022

BRUFF GAA'S Veronica Callinan will be the only new face among Limerick GAA's top table in 2022.

At this Tuesday night's Annual Convention Callinan was elected as County Board Irish Officer.

She defeated Pallasgreen's Micheal O'Riain by 55 votes to 11 to replace Jim Enright, who departs after five years in the role.

"I want to publicly express my commitment to the job that I have been elected into. Like we showcase skills on the field, I look forward to trying to showcase our skills on stage especially in Scor and Scor na nOg," the new officer told the meeting.

"I have a passion for Irish and the Irish culture within Limerick and I look forward to making contact with the Irish Officers and Scor delegates within each of the 66 clubs," said Callinan.

The Bruff woman is the only new officer in Limerick GAA County Board for 2022 and follows in the footsteps of previous female officers such as Geraldine Neenan, Helen Cross and Sandra Marsh.

There will be wholesale changes to the top table this time next year, with six officers reaching an end of their five year tenures - Chairman, Assistant-Chairman, Treasurer and Assistant Treasurer, Assistant-Secretary and PRO.

2022 Limerick County Board: Chairman: John Cregan (Dromcollogher-Broadford); Vice-Chairman: Seamus McNamara (Fr Caseys); Secretary: Mike O’Riordan (Kilmallock); Assistant-Secretary: Eamonn Phelan (St Patricks); Treasurer: Liam Bourke (Fedamore); Assistant-Treasurer Sean Burke (Crecora-Manister), Development Officer: Ger Corkery (Knockaderry); Irish Officer: Veronica Callinan (Bruff); Childrens Officer: Gerry McNamara (Mungret St Pauls); Youth Officer: Pat Davoren (Ballybrown); Coaching Officer: Denis Holmes (Oola), PRO: Hugh Murphy (Blackrock); Munster Council Delegates: Seamus Twomey (Granagh-Ballingarry) and Denis Carroll (South Liberties); Central Council Delegate: Paul Foley (Patrickswell).