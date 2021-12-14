Munster Rugby out-half to require surgery following Wasps tie

Munster Rugby have today confirmed that Joey Carbery suffered an elbow fracture on Sunday against Wasps and will require surgery on Thursday. There is no time at this point for how long he will remain out with the Six Nations just two months away.
In other news, the Munster squad returned to the HPC today (Tuesday) ahead of Saturday’s round two Champions Cup clash against Castres Olympique at Thomond Park (8pm).
The majority of the 34-person travelling party that returned from South Africa on Wednesday, December 1, have completed their quarantine period, while the 14 players and staff that were quarantining in Cape Town have all safely returned home.
Also unavailable for this weekend are Calvin Nash (ankle), Rowan Osborne (head), RG Snyman (knee).
Public Health Mid-West have issued guidance to the people of Limerick over Christmas in light of the new Omicron B.1.1.529 variant.
The “right-sizing” scheme is aimed at homeowners over 55 who are finding their own homes too large for their needs | PICTURE: LCCC
