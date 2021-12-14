Ronan O'Gara the early favourite to take over at Munster Rugby

Following the news that Munster Rugby Head Coach Johann van Graan will depart at the end of the current season, former player O’Gara is bookies favourite to replace him.
BoyleSports have chalked the La Rochelle head coach up as the 5/4 favourite, but it didn’t take long for the support to arrive with his odds now into 10/11 in the betting.
O’Gara won 128 caps for Ireland and played for Munster for sixteen seasons winning two Heineken Cups and punters are optimistic he will take over from van Graan.
Another former Munster player is attracting support too with Paul O’Connell now into 5/4 from 7/4 making him the second favourite.
Other possible candidates in the betting include former England player Graham Rowntree (4/1), former Ireland player Felix Jones (7/1) and former Munster hooker Jerry Flannery (12/1)
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Grann is leaving his position at the end of the season with Ronan O’Gara fancied to replace him. Since van Graan joined in 2017, Munster have reached two Champions Cup semi-finals, three league semi-finals, and a PRO14 final earlier this year and O’Gara is now 10/11 favourite from 5/4 to fill the position.”
Next Munster Head Coach
10-11 Ronan O'Gara
5-4 Paul O'Connell
4 Graham Rowntree
7 Felix Jones
12 Jerry Flannery
16 Michael Cheika
16 Stuart Lancaster
25 Scott Robertson
33 Declan Kidney
33 Dan McFarland
50 Les Kiss
66 Andy Friend
100 Leo Cullen
100 Pat Lam
250 Joe Schmidt
