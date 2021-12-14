Munster Rugby weekly domestic fixtures confirmed

Kick off 2.30pm unless otherwise stated.
Wednesday 15th December
Schools Junior Cup Qualifier: Villiers School v High School CBS, Clanwilliam Park, 12.30pm;
McCarthy Cup Final: Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., 4G UL;
O'Gorman Cup: St. Patricks College (Castleisland) v Abbey CBS, Castleisland, 12pm;
O'Brien Cup: Tarbert CS v St Joseph’s CBS (Nenagh), Tarbert, 11.45am;
Kidney Cup: P.B.C. B v C.B.C. B., Wilton;
King Cup: Newtown School-Waterpark-College v Ennis C.S., Kilfeacle, 12pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Castletroy College v Roscrea C.S., 4GUL, 4pm;
Glenstal Abbey School B v Castletroy College B, Glenstal;
Munster C.S.P. v P.B.C., Mardyke, 5.30pm;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Castletroy College v Ardscoil Rís, Castletroy, 1.30pm;
Clongowes College v Rockwell College, Clongowes;
Clongowes College B v Rockwell College B, Clongowes;
Schools Under 14 Friendly: Castleknock v Castletroy College, Castleknock;
Castleknock B v Castletroy College B, Castleknock;
Thursday 16th December
Dudley Herbert-Sean Conneely Cup: St. Munchin's v Crescent College Comp., Takumi Park;
Mungret Shield: Midleton CBS v Midleton College, Midleton, 1.30pm;
Friday 17th December
Gleeson League A: Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 7pm;
Club Under 16 Bowl Group 2: Clanwilliam-Galbally-Kilfeacle v Shannon B, Kilfeacle, 7.30pm;
Saturday 18th December
Energia Women's All-Ireland Cup: Old Belvedere v U.L. Bohemian, Ollie Campbell Park, 3pm;
Energia All Ireland Junior Cup Semi-Finals: Ballyclare v Connemara, Doagh Road, 2pm;
Clogher Valley v Newcastle West, The Cran, 2pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup Semi-Final: Highfield v Young Munster, Woodleigh Park, 2pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Plate Semi-Final: Sunday's Well v Cork Constitution, Musgrave Park;
South Junior 3 League: Fermoy v Kanturk, Fermoy, 7pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Charleville v Cork Constitution, Charleville, 12pm;
Group 2: Kanturk v St. Senan's, Kanturk, 12pm;
Club Under 16 Plate Group 1: Cashel v Clonakilty Red, Cashel, 12.30pm;
Mallow v Tralee, Mallow, 1pm;
Sunday's Well v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 1pm;
Group 2: Abbeyfeale-Listowel v Bantry Bay, Abbeyfeale, 12pm;
Old Christians v Youghal, Rathcooney, 12.30pm;
Boys West Under 14 League: Chorca Dhuibhne v Castleisland, Carrig Chorca Dhuibhne, 12.15pm;
Killarney Black v Abbeyfeale, Killarney, 2pm;
Killarney Red v Killorglin, Killarney, 12.30pm;
Tralee v Listowel, Tralee, 1.30pm;
School Under 19 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v Roscrea C.S., 4G UL, 12pm;
Glenstal Abbey v Wesley College, Glenstal, 1.30pm
Boys Under 16 Friendly: Garryowen v Glenstal Abbey, Dooradoyle, 3pm;
Waterpark v Wexford Wanderers, Ballinakill, 12pm;
School Under 15 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Wesley College, Glenstal, 1.30pm;
Boys Under 14 Friendly: Glenstal Abbey v Wesley College, Glenstal, 1.30pm;
Old Christians v Mitchelstown, Rathcooney, 12pm;
Sunday 19th December
Club Under 18 Cup Group 1: Young Munster v Ennis, Tom Clifford Park, 12.30pm;
Club Under 18 Plate Group 1: Chorca Dhuibhne v Castleisland-Killorglin, Ballydavid, 12pm;
Fermoy v Mallow, Fermoy, 11.30am;
Group 2: Newcastle West v Shannon, Newcastle West, 12pm;
Waterford City-Carrick v Bantry Bay, Waterford, 2pm;
Club Under 16 Plate Group 2: Young Munster v Thurles, Derryknockane, 12pm;
Boys North Under 18 League: Nenagh Ormond v Old Crescent, Nenagh, 12pm;
Boys North Under 16 League: Garryowen v Bruff, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Boys North Under 15 League: Charleville-Newcastle West v Old Crescent-Newport, Newcastle West, 11.30am;
Ennis v Nenagh Ormond, Ennis, 11.30am;
Boys North Under 13 League Section 1: Thomond-Richmond v Garryowen, Liam Fitzgerald Park, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Ennis, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
Section 2: Bruff v U.L. Bohemian, Kilballyowen Park, 11.30am;
Kilrush v Newcastle West, Kilrush, 11.30am;
Scariff-St. Mary's v Shannon, Scariff, 12pm;
Boys Under 13 Friendly: Cork Constitution v Sunday's Well, Temple Hill, 12pm;
Girls Under 18 Friendly: Ennis v Kilrush, Ennis, 12.15pm;
Girls Under 14 Friendly: Garryowen v Old Crescent, Dooradoyle, 11am;
Monday 20th December
Senior Clubs League North: Shannon v Young Munster, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Schools Limerick City Schools Senior Cup Final: Ard Scoil Rís v Crescent College, Comp., Ard Scoil Rís;
Tuesday 21st December
Giles Shield: Scoil Muire Gan Smal v St. Patrick's College (Castleisland), Ballyanly, 12pm;
North Under 16 League: Nenagh Ormond v Shannon, Nenagh, 7.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Munster C.S.P. v Castletroy College, Takumi Park, 6.30pm;
