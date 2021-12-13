Search

13 Dec 2021

From fan to team-mate - Munster Rugby scrum half shares unique pictures

Munster Rugby scrum half Ethan Coughlan has shared a very unique set of pictures on the Munster Rugby social media account.

From Clare, scrum-half Ethan Coughlan joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy last summer after coming up through the ranks at Ennis RFC.
He won the U16 Munster title in 2018 and shared the U18 Cup title honours in 2020 as his progression from club and regional development squads saw him feature for Munster and Ireland at U18 Clubs level.

He captained the Ireland U18 Clubs in Italy in 2019 under Head Coach Fiach O’Loughlin before signing up with All Ireland League side Shannon RFC.

On the Munster page this evening they show two pictures from Ethan, one from yesterday's win over Wasps. The young scrum was asking for a selfie with Lions captains Peter O'Mahony and Conor Murray, before going on to playing with the pair in a Champions Cup opener. They say you should never 'meet your heroes' but there is nothing mentioned about playing in a game with them... Dreams it seems, do come true. 

 

