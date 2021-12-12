Limerick District League round-up on dramatic weekend of junior soccer action

Munster Junior Cup

Fairview Rgs 1 Ballynanty Rovers 0

SATURDAY evening saw the much-anticipated all-local Munster Junior Cup tie between Fairview Rgs and Ballynanty Rvs at the Fairgreen.

A smaller crowd than expected turned out to see the home side just edge the tie.

The game was a real disappointment as neither side were up to par on the evening but Fairview will care little thanks to super sub, AJ Moloney’s second half strike.

Players on both sides, well adept at spraying passes all around the park, on this occasion were just could not find their team mates and the fact that neither goalkeeper had a real save to make throughout says it all.

That said, both defences were excellent and presented few chances throughout.

The game started brightly when Jake Dillon’s superb run may have produced one of the goals of the season but for a crucial block by AJ O’Connor.

Dermot Fitzgerald and Jeffery Judge went close with headers for their respective sides before Enright’s ball into the area temped Stephen McNamara from his line. The ball bounced over the advancing keeper but luckily Dara Hughes was well positioned to deny Judge.

Balla had the upper hand for the first third but as we approached half time we had signs Fairview were lifting their game as Conor Coughlan and Judge were both narrowly wide with shots.

Just after the restart a miskicked clearance by Aaron Savage presented Thomas Byrnes with a shot on goal but Mark Slattery got in the way to avert the danger.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 73 minutes. Jamie Enright, one of the bright sparks of the night, took off down the right on a superb run and delivered into the box. AJ Moloney volleyed and while his initial effort was blocked by Jake Dillon, the rebound fell to the young striker and he blasted to the net from ten yards.

Balla threw on an extra attacker but they could find no way past a solid rearguard.

Balla management will use the break to regroup the side and while their interests in FAI and MFA are over, they are still well in with a shout in the League, Lawson and Tuohy Cups, so much still to play for.

Following on from their win in the Presidents Cup and their runs in the various cups, Fairview looked a little leggy on Saturday, so they will be delighted with a well-earned rest to welcome a new year.

Premier League:

Aisling Annacotty 3 Prospect Priory 1

Aisling Annacotty are joint second in the Premier League following a 3-1 win over Prospect Priory in Annacotty on Sunday.

With the League about to be split in two groups of six, Aisling now join Fairview on 25 points, just three points behind leaders Pike Rvs as the Christmas break kicks in.

Goals from Shane Tracey and Liam Quinn had Aisling two in front at the break.

Tyrique Leamy pulled one back for Prospect after the break but Aisling had the final say when Shane Tracey scored his second of the day to complete the scoring.



Mungret Reg 1 Regional Utd 3

The local derby in Mungret saw Regional Utd take the honours on a 3-1 scoreline to keep their neighbours mired in a relegation fight.

Regional took the lead after twenty minutes when Kieran O’Connell squared for Jack Arra to finish well.

Ten minutes later O’Connell turned scorer when he got to the end of a Ewan O'Brien corner kick.

After the break Mungret pulled one back when Sean Ezkennagha finished superbly with a dink over Rob Shire.

However, on the hour mark, Regional wrapped it up when Ewan O’Brien hit a sweet free kick around the wall and into the net.

Round-Up

There was a shock in the Premier A League when sitting leaders Fairview Rgs B suffered a 3-1 home defeat against an excellent Corbally Utd XI.

Few gave the visitors a chance but from the first whistle they showed more hunger and determination than the home side.

Alan Doherty put Corbally in front before Zak Sheehan levelled with a fine goal.

Doherty was in the right place again minutes later to restore Corbally’s lead and before the break Kevin Burke headed home to make it 3-1.

Fairview’s expected onslaught never arrived in the second half as a superb Corbally defence, well marshalled by Liam O’Flynn held firm to seal the win.

Fairview’s dilemma was Charleville’s delight as they took a three-point lead at the top of the table following a 3-1 win over Cappamore. Gary Ward, Luke Doyle and Darren Casey scored the goals for the Cork side.

In Division 1B, Caherdavin came out tops in their big game with Regional Utd. Liam Morris scored the only goal of the game and the results put Celtic top of the pile.

Mungret Reg beat Athlunkard Villa 3-2 thanks to scores from Osas Junior Omorodion, Kuba Cieloch and Vitalie Alcedarevschi.

In Division 2B, Shelbourne B and Mungret Reg played out a 2-2 draw. Shels goals came from Kyle Luck and Ben McLoughlin while Jordan Connolly and Cian O'Connor scored for Mungret.

Croom Utd slipped up In Division 3A when held to a 1-1 draw by Newtown A. Kevin Laffan netted the Croom goal.

In the Munster Youth Cup, Pike scored a big win over Holycross thanks to scores from Jamie Hogan (3), Justin Dumitru (2), Cillian Scully (2) and James Carroll.

Nathan O’Shea scored for Caherdavin Celtic but they fell 2-1 to Regional Utd.

On Saturday evening Charleville AFC advanced with a 3-0 win over Newport Town. Dion Curtin scored twice with Darragh McDonagh also getting in on the act.

In Youth Division One Fairview Rgs beat Shelbourne 7-2. Matt Te Pou scored two, as did Jamie Hannon while Marcus Hogan, Adam Keating and Colm Lenihan made up the tally for Fairview. Joey Miakats and a cracker from 30 yards by Jack Ryan accounted for the Shels goals.