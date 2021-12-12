WATCH: Munster Rugby celebrate Christmas miracle win over Wasps in Champions Cup

MUNSTER Rugby's mix of young guns and experienced heads produced a sensational display to score a thrilling 35-14 bonus point victory over Wasps in their Heineken Champions Cup opener in Coventry on Sunday.

Both sides fielded depleted sides as a result of Covid-19 issues, but it was Munster, fielding five senior debutants in their starting line-up, who came out on top to score a famous win.

The visitors took full advantage of the sending off of Wasps captain Brad Shields in the opening half to run in four tries.

This was Munster's first competitive outing for seven weeks since their URC defeat away to Ospreys and their first meeting wit Wasps since 2008

Wasps confirmed ahead of kick-off in today's game that following the latest round of testing, a number of players and coaches were unavailable for today’s game resulting in changes to the matchday squad.

The Premiership side also had 17 players unavailable through injury.

Munster Rugby's five debutants in the starting XV included the Academy quartet of tryscorers Patrick Campbell, and Scott Buckley as well as the excellent duo of Eoin O’Connor and Daniel Okeke and impressive 23-year-old senior prop James French.

In all, eight members of the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy were included in the match-day squad.

Some 13 of the 23 players selected in Munster's squad which faced Wasps had played in the All-Ireland League this season.

Captain Peter O'Mahony set the tone for the game when he did superbly to pull off a try-saving tacke inside the opening two minutes as the flanker got back to deny Wasps' marauding back-row Thomas Young what looked a certain try.

Munster settled into the game and earned a fifth minute penalty as the home strayed off side. Out-half Carbery duly slotted the kick for a 3-0 advantage.

Patrick Campbell scores on debut for @Munsterrugby



1⃣9⃣ years old and a European try scorer #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/sMROVtxTSa — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 12, 2021

After Jimmy Gopperth saw his eighth minute penalty attempt come crashing back off an upright, Wasps earned opted for a kick to the corner with another penalty award four minutes later.

However, Wasps maul was superbly halted by Tadhg Beirne who ripped the ball free in the tackle before Munster cleared their lines.

Munster's scrum was under severe pressure during the opening 15 minutes. as Wasps looked to cash in to the fact the visitors had with four debutants in their pack.

The complexion of the game changed when Wasps captain Brad Shields was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Dave Kilcoyne.

Out-half Carbery was off target the straight forward penalty attempt, but he did make amends two minutes later when slotting another penalty award for 6-0 after the home side was pinged.

However, the Munster lead was short-lived as Wasps number eight Alfie Barbeary powered over for a fine try on 30 minutes. Gopperth's conversion made it 7-6.

A dramatic opening round pool fixture continued five minutes before half-time when Munster struck for their opening try. With referee Poite playing advantage to the visitors, from the subsequent free play, scrum-half Conor Murray dinked the ball into the in-goal area and Keith Earls pounced on the loose ball to score.

Carbery's conversion made it 13-7 to the home side and that's the way it stayed until half-time.

Munster made the best of starts to the second half with a terrific team try as Wasps were down to 13 payers with hooker Dan Frost in the sin-bin. Tadhg Beirne made the initial break down the right flank, before finding flying winger Andrew Conway. The ball was then worked left and debutant full-back Patrick Campbell sold a dummy before skating over the tryline.

Munster pounced on a turnover in the 49th minute as Wasps chased the game, with Conway pouncing on the loose ball before running in unopposed. Carbery's conversion handed Munster an 18-point lead at 25-7.

Munster then secured the bonus point try in the 57th minute with their fourth try scored by debutant hooker and Man of the Match Scott Buckley from from Beirne's inside pass.

Carbery's conversion made it 32-7.

Wasps hit back with a second try from Michael Le Bourgeois in the 65th minute, with Gopperth adding the conversion for 32-14.

However, any hopes Wasps had of pulling off an unlikely comeback were ended when Carbery eased Munster 35-14 to the good with a 69th minute penalty goal.

However, the out-half did leave the action with an injury late in the second half, the one major downside for the visitors from the game.

SCORERS: Wasps: Alfie Barbeary, Michael Le Bourgeois try, Jimmy Gopperth two cons. Munster Rugby: Keith Earls, Patrick Campbell, Andrew Conway, Scott Buckley try each, Joey Carbery three pens, three cons.

WASPS: Marcus Watson; Zach Kibirige, Josh Bassett, Michael Le Bourgeois, Luke Mehson; Jimmy Gopperth, Sam Wolstenholme; Tom West, Dan Frost, Bi Alo; Brad Shields (Capt), Tim Cardall; Nizaam Carr, Thomas Young, Alfie Barbeary.

Replacements: 16 Michael van Vuuren, 17. Bomber Hislop, 18. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19. Kieran Curran, 20. Gabriel Oghre, 21. Francois Hougaard, 22. Tommy Mathews, 23. Cameron Anderson,



MUNSTER RUGBY: Patrick Campbell, Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Scott Buckley, James French; Eoin O'Connor, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony (Capt), John Hodnett, Daniel Okeke. Replacements: 16. Declan Moore, 17. Mark Donnelly, 18. Roman Salanoa, 19. John Forde, 20. Conor Moloney, 21. Ethan Coughlan, 22. Tony Butler, 23. Jonathan Wren,



REFEREE: Romain Poite (France)