Munster Rugby issue squad update ahead of today's Champions Cup clash with Wasps

MUNSTER Rugby have today issued a squad update ahead of today's Munster’s Champions Cup opener against Wasps at the Coventry Building Society Arena, 3.15pm.

Munster have confirmed that their squad is as announced after the group returned negative PCR results ahead of departure from Shannon Airport yesterday.

Wasps have been forced to make a raft of changes following their latest round of testing for Covid-19 and announced an updated squad for today’s Round 1 encounter.

Munster report that at home, the majority of the 34 travelling party that returned from South Africa on Wednesday, December 1 have completed their quarantine period this weekend. None of the group travelled to Coventry today.

In further good news, the 14 players and staff that were quarantining in Cape Town have all safely returned home.

The group is now required to undergo a second period of quarantine after returning to Ireland.

Munster say their priority is the 'health and wellbeing of our players and staff, and we are hugely grateful to those involved and their families for the manner in which they are handling this situation.'

Sunday afternoon's game with London Wasps is live on BT Sport.