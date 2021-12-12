Best fans pictures as Old Crescent host UL-Bohs in AIL Limerick derby

LIMERICK rivals Old Crescent and UL-Bohemian went head-to-head in a crucial Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A Limerick derby fixture before a bumper attendance at Takumi Park on Friday night.
Visitors UL-Bohs made it back-to-back wins in the AIL after securing a precious 28-17 success over local rivals Crescent.
A blistering start, which yielded 21 unanswered points inside the opening half an hour, propelled the Red, Red Robins to victory.
Old Crescent did hit back to get within nine points at half-time, 12-21. However, a fourth UL-Bohs try in the 51st minute helped seal the bonus point and ultimately victory for the visitors.
The photographer on duty for the Limerick Leader at Takumi Park on Friday night was Kieran Ryan-Benson.
