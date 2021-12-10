Limerick hurling team-mates on short-list for prestigious Hurler of the Year award

THREE Limerick team-mates are in the running for the prestigious Hurler of the Year award to be revealed this Friday evening.

The PwC All-Star awards will be on RTE One television this December 10 from 7-8.30pm - Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill presenting coverage of the annual ceremony.

Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes and Cian Lynch are the only three nominated for the top individual award.

Yesterday, the trio were among the record haul of 12 All-Stars won by Limerick.

The short list for the PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Award was chosen by a panel of national GAA from across, print, radio, TV and digital media, but the final award winner has been voted on by the members of the player body GPA in recent weeks.

Four time All-Star Sean Finn and 2018 Young Hurler of the Year Kyle Hayes are bidding to win the HOTY award for the first time.

Cian Lynch won this award back in 2018 and can join join Henry Shefflin as the only players to win the coveted title on more than one occasion.

In 2018, Lynch became the first ever PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year since the awards were introduced in 1995. Last year Gearoid Hegarty followed Lynch into the list of winners.

The precursor to the GAA award was the Texaco Hurler of the Year, which Eamonn Grimes won in 1973. The Texaco Hurler of the Year ran from 1958 to 2012. Henry Shefflin (3), and DJ Carey, Brian Whelehan and Brian Corcoran (two each) were the only players to win this award on more than one occasion.

Since the official GAA Hurler of the Year award was initiated in 1995, eight counties have supplied a winner. After tonight, just Kilkenny (10) will have more wins than Limerick, who will join Cork, Waterford, Clare and Tipperary on three.

Tonight's Young Hurler of the Year Award will be contested between Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, Cork’s Shane Barrett and Clare’s Aidan McCarthy. Limerick previously won the Young Hurler of the Year award on three occasions Kyle Hayes (2018), Seamus Hickey (2007) and Mark Foley (1996).