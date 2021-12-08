Munster Junior Cup tie tops bill of fare in Limerick District League fixtures

THE big game of the weekend is Saturday night’s Munster Junior Cup clash between Fairview Rgs and Ballynanty Rvs at the Fairgreen.

It’s a shame to lose one of the big guns at this stage of the competition but on the plus side, us spectators will be treated to what should be a full-blooded affair.

These two sides always throw up an intriguing game and Saturday should be no different.

Fairview go into the tie on the back of a tough encounter with Pike Rvs last Sunday which ended scoreless.

Balla, on the other hand, were on a free weekend so will be fresh at least. They suffered a heart-breaking last-minute defeat to Oliver Bond Celtic the previous week and they know a defeat on Sunday would make the remainder of the season a drawn-out affair. That will give Rovers even more incentive.

It’s unknown whether Conor Ellis will be fit for the tie but if he is he will be a massive boost for the visitors.

Fairview Rgs have stars all over the park and with Shane Duggan beginning to shine at this level, it can be intimidating for some teams.

There is rarely more than a goal between the sides and Saturday ma well follow tradition.

The Premier League is becoming very interesting as we approach the halfway stage. This will be the first time the League will split in two once each team has played eleven games.

The top six teams in the League will continue to vie for League honours while the bottom six will battle it out for survival.

The two games scheduled for Sunday has interest in both halves.

Aisling Annacotty slipped up last weekend when they were held 2-2 by Nenagh. They got some reprieve when Pike and Fairview ended all square, but any more slips could well end their hopes, considering the form of the top two.

On Sunday they welcome a Prospect Priory side with one eye still on making the top six. A win would see Wayne Colbert’s men go level with Nenagh with one game each to be played.

Mungret Reg need to get a few points on board to put further ground between them and the drop zone. They are involved in a local derby on Sunday with Regional Utd who are trying to keep in touch with the leaders.

In the Premier A League, joint leaders Fairview Rgs and Charleville are in action.

Fairview Rgs gave assembled a classy B team who have led the way from the start in the Premier A League. They remain unbeaten and will be looking for their 11th win from 12 starts when they host Corbally Utd on Sunday.

Corbally have improved greatly this season but may find Sunday comes around too quick.

Charleville are in great form and they will also be expected to keep their title challenge on track when Cappamore come to town.

After an early burst, Moyross seemed to stumble but now seem to have regained their momentum. They hit Aisling B for five last weekend and on Sunday they welcome Athlunkard Villa to Moyross.

After leading the way in Division 1B League for months, Regional B have been overtaken by Pallasgreen and Caherdavin in recent weeks.

On Sunday they host Caherdavin Celtic and with a point separating the sides, it what should prove a cracking contest.

Mungret Reg are also still in contention so their home game with Athlunkard Villa is important to keep the momentum going.

Wembley Rvs can go top in Division 2A League if they take full points on Sunday. However, in their way is a Caherconlish side, underperforming to date, but showing signs of finding form at the right time.

Division 3A League leaders Pike Rvs take on Summerville in the Pike Club while rapidly improving Croom Utd welcome Newtown A.

Division 3B League even at this early stage looks like being a battle for the second promotion spot. Balla B hold a whopping 13-point gap at the top of the table and they will likely add to that with a win over a struggling Corbally C side.

Newtown B and Parkville B will be in the battle for second spot which puts more importance on their game on Sunday. Likewise, Herbertstown who welcome Knockainey B.

In Youth football, the Munster Youth Cup is the highlight with three games down for decision. Pike host Holycross, Caherdavin Celtic welcome Regional Utd and Charleville are favoured with home advantage against Newport.

In the Youth Div One, Fairview are looking to close the gap on leaders Aisling, when they host Shelbourne.