Search

12 Dec 2021

Limerick hurling champions Kilmallock bid to overcome Midleton to reach Munster final

Kilmallock

Mark O'Loughlin and Dan Joy celebrate Kilmallock's Limerick SHC title win

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

SEVEN weeks after their Limerick county final success Kilmallock are in Munster club SHC action this Sunday afternoon.

The Balbac return to provincial championship action after a seven year absence – back in 2014 they were managed by Ger O’Loughlin and won the Munster title with epic extra time victories over Sarsfields (Cork) and Cratloe (Clare).

Eight of that starting team are again likely to be in the line-up when Kilmallock face Midleton this Sunday, in a semi final that will be live on TG4 from the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.15. Purchase match tickets here

The sides previously met in the 1994 Munster club SHC semi final - Kilmallock winning after a replay enroute to Munster glory.

Today, Kilmallock are bidding to reach a January 8/9 Munster final against Loughmore-Castleiney or Ballygunner.

Under Tony Considine and Rory Gantley this season Oisin O’Reilly, Micheal Houlihan, David Woulfe, Ciaran O’Connor and Robbie Hanley have all securing starting berths and at times were the players to stand up when needed throughout the Limerick SHC as Kilmallock on a 12th Daly Cup title.

Limited edition 1973 Limerick hurling Number Plate to benefit players training fund

Inter-county star Graeme Mulcahy recently represented Kilmallock at the launch of the AIB Club Championships.

“We had seven weeks between the Limerick final and the Munster club semi final so that gave us the chance to give boys a couple of weeks off to recharge the batteries and go on a holiday here or there or do whatever guys needed to do and then get back into a mini pre-season and start preparing for the semi final against the Cork winners,” he said.

“I would be pretty confident that (seven weeks) won’t affect us - the group is an old enough team with a couple of new guys splashed around so there is plenty of maturity in this group. This will be our fourth Munster club campaign over the last 12 years so lads are well versed on what the Munster club is about. I would be confident enough we will be able to hit the ground running,” said Mulcahy.

While Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh enjoyed Munster club success in the last decade, it's 2009 since a Corks side were provincial winners. Ben O'Connor was in that Newtownshandrum side and is now the Midleton coach. 

Ahead of this tie with Midleton, Kilmallock have been boosted by to return of Paddy O’Loughlin.

The inter-county man hasn't played a competitive fixture since he was introduced as a substitute by John Kiely in Limerick's All-Ireland SHC final win over Waterford in December 2020.

Ahead of the 2021 season, the inter-county manager confirmed that O’Loughlin had 'withdrawn for personal reasons for a while'.

The defender didn't return to the Limerick camp during the season gone-by, nor was he part of the Kilmallock panel that won the Limerick SHC title in October.

However, O'Loughlin has since joined up with the south Limerick side, which is captained by Paddy's brother Philip.
Kilmallock report no injuries and Paddy O'Loughlin has played in a number of recent challenge games with the Limerick county champions and will be available for selection.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media