Man Like Tom races to victory in Limerick Greyhound Stadium final

MAN Like Tom was the big winner in Limerick Greyhound Stadium last weekend.

After the excitement of the Irish St Leger in recent weeks, the final of the Epic Hero ON2 Unraced 525 was the centre piece of last weekend’s racing at the Dock Road venue.

After an impressive semi final showing Man Like Tom was expected to take all the beating in the decider at Limerick and he certainly didn’t disappoint.

Sponsored by Gerard and Joan Hutton, the €1,700 to the winner feature has oozed class from the outset and it was Droopys Pilgrim who set the standard in the opening round for local handler Denis O’Malley. However, Man Like Tom was equally as eye-catching in defeat in the opening round and he bounced back in emphatic style when posting 28.34 on Leger final night.

Heading into last night’s decider, the Gerard Cremin-owned greyhound was a justifiable 4/7 favourite and he proved a safe bet as he made every yard. Trained by Owen McKenna, Man Like Tom broke fast from four and he displayed immediate acceleration to race clear of the field approaching the opener.

Setting a frantic gallop down the back, the October 19’ son of Coolavanny Jap and Droopys Ariana was chased hard by Insomnia in second, however, he was never under any serious danger of being reeled in. Maintaining a powerful gallop all the way to the winning line, Man Like Tom was four lengths clear of Insomnia, who ran a big race in second, as the clock stopped in a brisk 28.43.

A big performance from Man Like Tom and expect to hear more from this greyhound heading into 2022.

There was a brilliant performance in the opening race of the night as Oakfront Cadet produced a demolition job on his rival.

Jointly owned by Christopher and John Morrissey, Oakfront Cadet came into the novice contest with some fine qualifying form but the heavyweight tracker was to excel in some style on debut. Running from trap two, the June 20’ son of Belles Direction and Ferryforth Belle was only moderately into stride but he soon took control of the contest to draw clear down the back and display some exceptional speed. Maintaining a powerful gallop all the way to the line, Oakfront Cadet, a 5/2 chance, recorded a fourteen length victory as he stopped the clock in 28.87.

Elsewhere, Ronny Wuyts was back in the winner’s circle in race two as Vigorous Lyra came from off the pace to record a first career win.

A September 19’ daughter of Droopys Jet and Vigorous Hilary, this bitch was returning from a break but she showed no signs of race rust as she powered through runners to hit the front and go clear. Five lengths ahead of Riverdale Rosa at the winning line, the time for the even money favourite was 28.89.

Race ten saw a 575-yard contest up for grabs and it was Grouchos Cain who came out on top in a closely run affair. Owned by Ken O’Donnell and David Carroll, Grouchos Cain led early from trap five and the son of Droopys Cain and Varra Bawn made every post a winner as he held off the strong finish of Woodfield Master to claim a length victory. The time was 31.61.

After going three rounds of the recent Matchbook Irish St. Leger at Limerick, Sheriff looked banker material in race eleven which was an A2 525 and he duly obliged with a comfortable success. Owned by the Martins-Gang syndicate, Sheriff was understandably installed the even money favourite and despite surrendering the lead entering the back straight, he got back on terms to race to a comprehensive six and a half length win over Nalas Pride in second. The time for the son of Ballymac Eske and Cat Girl was 29.06.

Fergus Lady brought her career tally to eight wins in race four as she displayed fine determination to come out on top. A daughter of Laughil Blake and Ballyelan Comet, Fergus Lady was in front, surrendered the lead, but came back for more to record a length and a half victory over Parody in second. The time for the 11/4 shot was 29.06.

Meanwhile, confirmation came this week from Pat Buckley that he has retired his English Derby champion Deerjet Sydney.

The son of Droopys Sydney and Madgies Wish, went close to Irish St Leger success in Limerick two weeks ago and then ran in the Winter Racing Festival last weekend in Shelbourne after which the Doon native revealed his star won’t race again.