Munster Rugby register 22 new players for Champions Cup squad

MUNSTER Rugby have nominated an additional 22 players to be registered for the province’s Champions Cup squad.

Competition organisers, EPCR, confirmed last week that following consultation with the leagues and unions, it has been decided to extend the first registration date to allow all participating clubs to supplement their squads with an unlimited number of previously unregistered players.

Garryowen FC out-half Tony Butler, Young Munster utility back Patrick Campbell and Edwin Edogbo, who all recently joined the Greencore Munster Rugby Academy, are among the new additions although Edwin is currently injured.

The remaining 19 are either NTS (National Talent Squad) or PTS (Provincial Talent Squad) members with all 22 players under 21 years of age.

The majority of the 22 have featured for their clubs in the opening rounds of the All Ireland League.

Fifteen of the players lined out for a Munster Development XV in fixtures against Ulster and Leinster earlier this season.

Those players include the Academy trio along with John Forde, Alessandro Heaney, Darragh McSweeney, Dylan Murphy, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Jack O’Sullivan, Kieran Ryan, George Coomber, Alan Flannery, Darragh French, Adam Maher and Jamie Shanahan.

Peter Hyland, Andrew O’Mahony and Jack Oliver all lined out for the Munster U19s in September during the Interprovincial Championship.

Forwards:

Edwin Edogbo (lock)

John Forde (back-row forward)

Nicky Greene (back-row forward)

Alessandro Heaney (loosehead prop)

Peter Hyland (back-row forward)

Jack Kelleher (back-row forward)

Darragh McCarthy (tighthead prop)

Darragh McSweeney (tighthead prop)

Conor Moloney (back-row forward)

Dylan Murphy (hooker)

Fearghail O’Donoghue (back-row forward)

Jack O’Sullivan (back-row forward)

Kieran Ryan (loosehead prop)

Backs:

Tony Butler (out-half)

Patrick Campbell (full-back/winger)

George Coomber (winger)

Alan Flannery (centre)

Darragh French (centre)

Adam Maher (scrum-half)

Andrew O’Mahony (scrum-half)

Jack Oliver (scrum-half)

Jamie Shanahan (winger)