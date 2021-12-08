Special edition of The Green & White marks 25 years of the Limerick GAA magazine

A SPECIAL edition of the award winning The Green & White magazine has hit the book shelves just in time for Christmas.

The bumper 80-page edition marks the 25th anniversary of the hugely popular Limerick GAA magazine.

The Green & White is now Ireland third longest running GAA magazine - behind Gaelic Sport (44 years) and Gaelic World (26 years).

"It is very rewarding to see that the players who have brought the McaCarthy Cup to Limerick three times in four years featured in the pages of The Green and White when they lined out with their school teams in Cumann na mBunscol competitions," said joint editor Joe Lyons.

Lyons and Ciarán Crowe are joint editors since the outset in 1996.

Across the last 25 years, their aims have remained unchanged: to promote Gaelic Games, with special attention to primary school children; to chronicle Cumann na mBunscol activities for players, fans and future historians; to give young Limerick GAA stars equal prominence with national stars within the covers of a magazine that can be enjoyed by young and not-so-young readers; to produce a unique magazine featuring GAA news, cartoons, puzzles, quizzes, crosswords, contributions from readers and articles of interest to all GAA players and fans in Sporting Limerick and to celebrate the achievements and successes of all Limerick teams, male or female, adult or school teams.

The magazine consisting of 16 pages in black and white which was born in September 1996 is now a bar-coded 36-page magazine in full colour.

As Cumann na mBunscol playing activities took place in 2021, there were just two issues of the magazine instead of the usual three this year.

However, this shortfall is more than compensated by the 80 page Winter 2021 issue featuring Cian Lynch and a host of young followers on the front cover.

"The magazine celebrates Limerick’s third All –Ireland victory in four years. Apart from 8 pages of photos taken on All-Ireland Final Day, there is a statistical record of Limerick’s Munster, All-Ireland and National League campaign of 2021. James Lundon has written an article on the 2021 All-Ireland victory while the magazine also looks back at the All-Ireland victory of 1921. Tom Ahern continues his series on Limerick All-Ireland captains with a portrait of Timmy Ryan of Ahane while Paul Anglim has written a piece on the GAA in the Thomondgate area of Limerick city, once the heartland of Treaty Sarsfields, now sadly no longer in existence," outlined Joe Lyons.

"A quarter of a century has passed since the first issue of The Green and White arrived in primary schools across the county. Many of those children of 1996 are still loyal readers while the magazine is enjoyed by another generation of young readers, all of whom aspire to wearing the Limerick jersey in years to come."

The Green and White can be contacted at: info@thegreenandwhite.com or online at www.thegreenandwhite.com of Twitter @LimerickGAAzine