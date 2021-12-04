Newcastle West edge past The Nire for Limerick's first Munster club SFC win since 2008

NEWCASTLE WEST defeated Waterford's The Nire in the quarter final of the Munster club senior football championship this Saturday afternoon.

In front of a large and vocal home crowd in Newcastle West the Limerick SFC winners secured a 0-8 to 0-6 win over The Nire.

The Jimmy Lee managed side now advance to a December 18/19 provincial semi final against Kerry's Austin Stacks of Kerins O'Rahillys.

Played in driving wind and rain and very soft underfoot conditions, Newcastle West lined out without the injured Cian Sheehan.

The game was level for the fifth time a 0-6 each in the eighth minute of the second half.

There was to be only another two scores - both for the men in black and white to earn a semi final tie.

Such were the conditions, scores were always going to be hard to come by.

The Nire, who were missing three starting players due to Covid-19, made the early running when backed by the elements.

The Waterford side were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead at the first water break with Eoin Hurley (free) with the Newcastle West score.

In the second quarter, Newcastle West carried more of an attacking threat and two Hurley frees levelled the tie and then Mike McMahon had the home side ahead, 0-4 to 0-3, when he got a fist to a Shane Stack '45 to divert over the bar.

Just before the half time whistle, the Waterford side drew level.

In the second half, The Nire went back ahead but Hurley again drew the quarter final level.

Sub Kyle Cuddy again pushed The Nire back in front but AJ O'Connor replied and there was just eight minutes played in the new half.

Before the second half water break, a fifth pointed free from Hurley had Newcastle West 0-7 to 0-6 ahead.

In that final quarter, there was a lengthy stoppage for an injury to Seamus Hurley.

Nine minutes of injury time were played and it was sub Diarmaid Kelly that had the only score of the final quarter when he fisted over after working a short free with Iain Corbett.

The Nire went in search of a winning goal but Andrew Ruddle stood firm to deny Tom Barron's late drive.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.