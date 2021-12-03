Cappamore crowned Limerick U21 A hurling champions with final win over Coshlea Gaels

CAPPAMORE won the Limerick U21 A hurling championship title this Friday evening.

The east Limerick men won the 8pm fixture under the floodlights of Doon with a 1-10 to 0-8 victory over Coshlea Gaels.

Cappamore built a 1-7 to 0-3 lead by half time and the Effin-Staker Wallace amalgamation couldn't find a way back in the second half when they were backed by the elements.

Cappamore, captained by Ronan Hanly, had nine points from free-taker Liam O'Donnell as the bedrock for their victory.

Ruairi O'Connor opened the scoring for the south Limerick men but O'Donnell had a fine point from play in reply to level the game for the only time.

Three O'Donnell frees had the men in green and gold 0-4 to 0-1 clear on 10-minutes.

By the first half water break they were 0-5 to 0-2 clear with Patrick O'Donovan (free) on the mark for Coshlea Gaels and O'Donnell accounting for all Cappamore scores bar a fine score from on the sideline by Ultan Hogan.

In the second quarter came the game's only goal - Hanly soloed forward and when he laid-off to Mikey Fitzgibbon he crashed brilliantly to the net for a 1-7 to 0-2 lead and 27-minutes played.

Before half time O'Donovan (free) hit back but Cappamore were seven points clear at the break.

With the driving rain making conditions difficult for both sides, scores were at a premium in the second half.

Two O'Donovan points from play rallied Coshlea Gaels on the change of ends but they couldn't sustain the fightback.

O'Donnell added further frees to keep Coshlea Gaels at bay.

A Sean Canning point for the south Limerick men left it 1-9 to 0-7 entering the final quarter.

O'Donovan and O'Donovan exchanged frees in the final minutes but there was no denying Cappamore.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader for a full match report.