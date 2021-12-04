Home comforts for Mouncollins as Limerick side play Ballina in Munster club JAFC

THREE Limerick football sides are in Munster club championship action this weekend.

All three play in quarter finals.

On Saturday, Limerick SFC winners Newcastle West play The Nire of Waterford in their home ground at 1pm while Mountcollins also have home advantage when they play Ballina of Tipperary in the junior championship at 1.30.

On Sunday, Kildimo-Pallaskenry play Corofin at 1pm in the club ground of the Clare side.

Unfortunately, the games for Newcastle West and Mountcollins are in direct opposition.

Mountcollins represent Limerick in the Munster club JAFC after their play-off win over Croom as county champions Fr Caseys were ineligible as they are a second string side.

Victory for the men in red and white would secure a semi final against Waterford's Mount Sion on December 18/19.

Back in 2009, then county champions Mountcollins reached the Munster junior final with victories over Knockavilla Kickhams (Tipperary) and Kilgobnet (Waterford).

That county title win promoted the west Limerick side out of the junior ranks and they played senior and intermediate football until a relegation play-off defeat to Monaleen last season saw them back down junior.

This year, they played in the newly created Premier JAFC - they beat Cappagh and Athea but lost to Castlemahon and Newcastle West in the semi final. They then beat Croom in a play-off tie to determine who would represent Limerick in the provincial championship. That 0-9 to 0-8 win was back on October 22.

On November, Ballina won their Tipperary title with a 3-10 to 1-2 win over Knockavilla Kickhams 1-2. The north Tippeary club have since added a county U19 title to their JAFC crown.

Tickets for this Mountcollins match must be purchased in advance and there will be no ticket sales at the venue.

