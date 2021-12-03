Limerick champions Newcastle West entertain Waterford opposition in Munster club SFC

THREE Limerick football sides are in Munster club championship action this weekend.

All three play in quarter finals.

On Saturday, Limerick SFC winners Newcastle West play The Nire of Waterford in their home ground at 1pm while Mountcollins also have home advantage when they play Ballina of Tipperary in the junior championship at 1.30.

On Sunday, Kildimo-Pallaskenry play Corofin at 1pm in the club ground of the Clare side.

Many of this Newcastle West side saw Munster club action in 2015 and 2019 – losing to Clonmel Commercials (two points) and Nemo Rangers (one goal) – but unlike their last two ventures into the province, they enjoy home advantage this time round.

This is a competition that has not seen a Limerick side victorious since Drom-Broadford were crowned Munster champions back in 2008.

Victory for Jimmy Lee’s side would see the Limerick SFC winners into a semi final on December 18/19 against Kerry’s Austin Stacks or Kerins O’Rahilly’s.

It’s a fifth time in the Munster club SFC for Newcastle West, who reached the final back in 1987.

They were crowned Limerick SFC winners on October 29 with a 1-8 to 0-5 win over holders Adare 0-5.

On Saturday, the Iain Corbett captained Newcastle West play the Waterford champions, The Nire, who beat Rathgormack 1-7 to 0-9 in their county final on November 21.

It was a 10th title since 1993 for The Nire, who have reached three Munster club SFC finals - 2006, 2014 and 2016.

In 2018, The Nire were 1-18 to 0-12 winners over Adare at this stage of this championship in the Gaelic Grounds, while in 2014 The Waterford side were 1-11 to 0-7 winners over Ballylanders in Kilmallock.

Among their ranks will be inter-county hurlers; Jamie Barron and Conor Gleeson, as well as experienced players like Thomas O'Gorman and James McGrath.

Tickets for this Newcastle West match must be purchased in advance and there will be no ticket sales at the venue.

