Limerick's Ardscoil Rís learn Harty Cup quarter final opponents

The draws for the Dr. Harty Cup quarter-finals took place today with Limerick's sole representative, Ardscoil Ris drawn at 'home' to Cork's Midleton CBS. The ties are to take place on the week ending January 9
The meeting is a repeat of the 2018 final, one which saw the Limerick school run out 3-18 to 2-10 winners.
The Limerick school are chasing their 6th crown having won the famous competition in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Meanwhile, Cork side Midleton are chasing their fifth crown, having secured the title in 1988, 1995, 2006 and as recently as 2019.
Should Ardscoil make it through to the semi final, they would face the winners of an All-Tipperary clash between Cashel CS and Thurles CBS.
Munster GAA PPS Dr. Harty Cup (U19 A Hurling) Q-F Draw
1 – Cashel CS v Thurles CBS
2 – Árdscoil Rís v Midleton CBS
3 – DLS Waterford v Nenagh CBS
4 – St. Josephs Tulla v CBC Cork
Semi-Final Draw – 1 v 2, 3 v 4
Munster GAA PPS Corn Uí Mhuirí (U19 A Football) Q-F Draw
1 – Skibbereen CS v P.S. Rathmore
2 – Clonakilty CC v Tralee CBS
3 – Hamilton HS Bandon v Mercy Mounthawk
4 – St. Brendans Killarney v Colaiste Na Sceilge
Quarter-Final Matches to take place week ending January 16th
Semi-Final Draw – 1 v 2, 3 v 4
