Champions Cup rugby squads can now make 'unlimited' additions

EPCR have today clarified that, ahead of the kick-off of the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup season there will be an extension to the first registration date to allow all participating clubs to supplement their squads with an unlimited number of previously unregistered players.

All new players will have to be registered on or before Wednesday, December 8 at midday.

For the pool stage matches which start on the weekend of 10/11/12 December, the following Covid-19 mitigation protocols will be in place until further notice:

• All players, coaching staff and essential club personnel must return a negative Covid test result in match week. The test results can be utilised to facilitate cross-border travel to matches.

• Only essential club personnel will be permitted to avail of elite sportspersons quarantine exemptions for cross-border travel. Personnel from outside the high-performance environment will not be exempt.

• Clubs will be required to abide by the regulations imposed by local authorities with regards to travel and accommodation restrictions.

• A Red Zone restriction for operational purposes will be in place at all match venues.

With no alternative weekends available in the 2021/22 season calendar, EPCR is in regular dialogue with the leagues and clubs to ensure that all possible measures are considered so that the matches take place as scheduled.

In a statement released this afternoon, EPCR confirmed "While looking forward to another series of compelling pool stage fixtures, EPCR is mindful of how recent events have impacted on Cardiff Rugby, Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma in particular, and the tournament organiser would like to extend its best wishes to the players and staff who currently remain in South Africa, as well as to the players and staff who have been repatriated and are currently isolating"