Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett short-listed for prestigious award

TREATY United manager Tommy Barrett has been short-listed for the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI) First Division Manager of the Year.

Barrett led Treaty United to the First Division promotion semi-final play-offs in their inaugural season playing in the League of Ireland.

The manager secured a top four finish in the First Division with with a hastily assembled squad. Treaty lost out 4-2 on aggregate to a UCD side which ultimately secured their promotion to the Premier Division for next season.

Manager Barrett is nominated for the award alongside Shelbourne boss Ian Morris and UCD manager Andy Myler.

Treaty United unveiled Barrett's as the club's new senior manager last February.

Barrett had previously held the positions of League of Ireland coach and manager since 2013 and along with being U-19 and caretaker manager at Limerick FC went on to manage the senior team in 2017.

A UEFA Pro-licence holder, Barrett is a former League of Ireland player with Limerick FC, Shamrock Rovers and Athlone Town and an FAI Junior Cup winner with Fairview Rangers.