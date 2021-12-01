Search

01 Dec 2021

34 Munster Rugby players and staff arrive home from South Africa

Munster Rugby players arrive home from South Africa

Thirty four Munster players and staff have arrived home to Ireland

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THIRTY four Munster players and staff have arrived home to Ireland after departing South Africa on Tuesday night.

As outlined by the Irish government earlier this week, the Munster players and staff will now follow mandatory self-isolation and PCR testing at their own locations.

In a statement Munster Rugby say their 'thoughts continue to be with the 14 players and staff of Munster Rugby who remain at the designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town and are doing well.'

The statement continued: "The many well wishes and messages of support for the remaining players and staff are greatly appreciated.

"We would like to wish our URC colleagues at Cardiff Rugby all the best as they plan to depart South Africa on Thursday morning."

Munster Rugby say they were extremely grateful for the invaluable assistance of Mark Pinsent and his team at their Official Travel Partner, Rugby Travel Ireland in getting members of the touring party home.

In squad news, Munster’s senior and Academy players who didn’t travel to South Africa have been training since Monday along with a number of the province’s NTS (National Talent Squad) and PTS (Provincial Talent Squad) members at the High Performance Centre.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Manager Ian Costello and staff are overseeing the training schedule as preparations continue for Munster’s opening Champions Cup game against Wasps on Sunday, December 12.

Munster say EPCR are aware of the situation and in contact with the province.

