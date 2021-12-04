Search

04 Dec 2021

Rivals Doon and Na Piarsaigh meet in another Limerick Premier U21 hurling final

Rivals Doon and Na Piarsaigh meet in another Limerick Premier U21 hurling final

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

RIVALS Doon and Na Piarsaigh meet in the Limerick Premier U21 Hurling Championship final this Sunday.

The December 5 decider takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3pm.

Tickets for this fina must be purchased in advance and there will be no ticket sales at the venue.

Buy tickets here 

It's the fifth final meeting of the teams in seven years. Indeed this is a seventh straight final appearance for Doon at Premier U21 level.

Doon are back-to-back champions and chase a seventh ever title on Sunday.

The men from the east face a Na Piarsaigh side seeking their 13th ever crown and first since 2017 when they completed a run of six successive titles.

When the sides met in the group stages, Doon were 0-18 to 1-11 winners.

Doon beat Ballybrown, Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh in the group stages before overcoming Ballybrown again in the semi final.

Na Piarsaigh beat Adare and Ballybrown and drew with Kilmallock in the group stages. The Caherdavin side then beat Patrickswell and Mungret in the knockout stages.

Doon had five on this season's Limerick U20 hurling panel - Adam English, Chris Thomas, Cian O’Donovan, Cormac Ryan, Eddie Stokes and had a trio on the 2020 panel - Bob Purcell, Jack Ryan and Cormac Ryan.

Na Piarsaigh just Emmet McEvoy on this year's U20 panel and Sean Long, Adam McNamara and McEvoy involved in 2020.

A number of 2020 Munster MHC winners could also feature in this final - Dylan Lynch, John Fitzgerald, Vince Harrington (all Na Piarsaigh) and Adam English and Tomás Lynch (Doon).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media