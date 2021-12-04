Rivals Doon and Na Piarsaigh meet in another Limerick Premier U21 hurling final

RIVALS Doon and Na Piarsaigh meet in the Limerick Premier U21 Hurling Championship final this Sunday.

The December 5 decider takes place in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 3pm.

Tickets for this fina must be purchased in advance and there will be no ticket sales at the venue.

It's the fifth final meeting of the teams in seven years. Indeed this is a seventh straight final appearance for Doon at Premier U21 level.

Doon are back-to-back champions and chase a seventh ever title on Sunday.

The men from the east face a Na Piarsaigh side seeking their 13th ever crown and first since 2017 when they completed a run of six successive titles.

When the sides met in the group stages, Doon were 0-18 to 1-11 winners.

Doon beat Ballybrown, Kilmallock and Na Piarsaigh in the group stages before overcoming Ballybrown again in the semi final.

Na Piarsaigh beat Adare and Ballybrown and drew with Kilmallock in the group stages. The Caherdavin side then beat Patrickswell and Mungret in the knockout stages.

Doon had five on this season's Limerick U20 hurling panel - Adam English, Chris Thomas, Cian O’Donovan, Cormac Ryan, Eddie Stokes and had a trio on the 2020 panel - Bob Purcell, Jack Ryan and Cormac Ryan.

Na Piarsaigh just Emmet McEvoy on this year's U20 panel and Sean Long, Adam McNamara and McEvoy involved in 2020.

A number of 2020 Munster MHC winners could also feature in this final - Dylan Lynch, John Fitzgerald, Vince Harrington (all Na Piarsaigh) and Adam English and Tomás Lynch (Doon).