Cappamore and Coshlea Gaels meet in Limerick U21 hurling championship final

THE first Limerick U21 hurling championship final of the season takes place this Friday evening.

The December 3 decider in the U21 'A' championship pits Cappamore against Coshlea Gaels in Doon at 8pm.

The sides met in the group stages on November 10 with Cappamore one point winners - 1-15 to 3-8.

Both sides accounted for Glenroe in the group phase.

In the knockout stages, Coshlea Gaels (Effin and Staker Wallace) defeated fellow south Limerick side Killacolla Gaels and Blackrock, while Cappamore accounted for South Liberties-Crecora Manister and Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Last year, Coshlea Gaels were crowned Limerick U21 B champions with a 1-18 to 0-9 win over Ballybricken-Bohermore-Fedamore.

Three years ago at minor level, this crop of Coshlea Gaels hurlers were county B champions and in 2019 they reached the county minor A semi final.

The Effin and Staker Wallace combination will look to Patrick O'Donovan, Eoin McCormack, Sean Canning and James Connolly, among others. Man in their line-up will be looking to add the U21 medal to the Limerick IHC title won with Effin in October.

Cappamore were Limerick U21 B champions back in 2017.

Many in their line-up will look to make amends for their Limerick Premier IHC final defeat to Mungret in the Autumn.

Sean Whelan, Liam O'Donnell, Mikey Fitzgibbon, Kevin Doyle and Donal O'Mahoney.

Match tickets can be purchased here