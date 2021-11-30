Live television for Kilmallock as Munster club hurling fixtures confirmed for Limerick sides

Kilmallock duo Paudie O'Brien and Oisin O'Reilly celebrate their Limerick SHC title win. PIC: Sportsfile
MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed the fixture details for the three Limerick club hurling champions who enter the Munster Championship.
All three play provincial semi finals and all three face Cork opposition.
Limerick SHC winners Kilmallock will play Midleton in the Munster club SHC on Sunday December 12 at 1.15pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
The game will be shown live on TG4 and will form a television double-header with the other Munster club SHC semi final between Ballygunner (Waterford) and Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary) live at 3.15pm from Fraher Field in Dungarvan.
The day before, Limerick Premier IHC winners Mungret will play Courcey Rovers in the Munster Club IHC on Saturday December 11 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds at 1.30.
On the same weekend, December 11/12, Caherline will be in action in the Munster club JAHC. It is understood they will be off to a Cork venue for their clash with Ballygiblin.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.