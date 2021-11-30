Munster Rugby confirm 9 more Covid-19 cases in South Africa

MUNSTER Rugby confirmed this Tuesday that their latest round of PCR testing in South Africa has identified 9 positive cases of Covid-19.

In a statement, Munster Rugby confirmed that the group, including staff and players, will move to the designated quarantine hotel in Cape Town joining the first player who tested positive on Sunday.

The remaining party of 38 have all returned negative results and continue to individually isolate in their rooms where they have been based since Sunday night.

As outlined by the Irish government on Monday, those that have received negative results have clearance to travel from the South African authorities.

In taking every precaution the touring party have completed another round of PCR testing this morning, the third in less that 60 hours, and will wait on results ahead of next steps.

Munster confirmed that the 10 members of the group who have tested positive will remain in Cape Town until the end of their isolation period. While the individuals were disappointed on receiving the news they are thankfully well and will continue to be monitored medically at this time.

Munster added: "We understand this is a challenging situation and would like to thank families, friends, colleagues and our rugby community for the many messages of best wishes."

Munster are due to face Wasps in their opening Heineken Champions Cup pool fixture on Sunday week, December 12 at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry.