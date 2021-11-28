Irish St Leger title goes to Kerry after thrilling final in Limerick Greyhound Stadium

THE final of the €30,000 Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St Leger in Limerick Greyhound Stadium on Saturday evening was won by Ballymac Merlin.
Owned in Kerry's Ballymacelligott by Liam Dowling, Ballymac Merlin won the Limerick title in 29.68.
The winner was priced at 8/1 and defied the odds to win by three quarters of a length.
Ballymac Merlin came home ahead of Pat Buckley's English Derby champion Deerjet Syndey.
In third was Priceless Jet with the fancied pair Russian Glory and Part Blake out of contention.
@ballymacvic14 a very happy man heading home to Kerry tonight.— Limerick Greyhound Stadium (@LimkGreyhound) November 27, 2021
He had a quick reflection on Ballymac Merlin's @TeamMatchbook #IrishStLeger win and shared some very happy personal news with us.
A double congratulations #GoGreyhoundRacing #ThisRunsDeep pic.twitter.com/SmvfViSlnt
