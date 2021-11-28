Search

28 Nov 2021

St Ailbes win Limerick Junior B Ladies Football title with victory over Drom-Broadford

Draws made for knockout stages of Limerick Ladies Football club championships

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell in Croom

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

ST Ailbes were crowned 3Dental Limerick Junior B Ladies Football champions this Sunday afternoon.

The east Limerick side were 1-6 to 0-4 winners over Dromcollogher-Broadford in Croom.

The winners kicked 13 wides but still had five points to spare at the final whistle.

This was a low scoring affair but returned end-to-end football between two teams who are the second string outfits in their respective clubs.

Drom-Broadford were hoping to add this JBFC title to the intermediate crown won two weeks ago.

But they were second best in this decider.

Player of the Match Kate Kennedy opened the scoring for St Ailbes and they were to bring a 0-2 to 0-1 lead into the first half water break.

An Aisling O'Connor free had the final level in the sixth minute but it was then a Pauline McCarthy point that edged St Ailbes ahead at the mid-point of the opening half.

In the second quarter, St Ailbes laid a solid foundation for victory.

The all-important goal came in the 18th minute from Pauline McCarthy and when the same player pointed from a free, St Ailbes were 1-3 to 0-1 ahead and just over 20-minutes played.

Rachel Power hit back for Drom-Broadford with what was their first score in over 25-minutes.

Kate Kennedy finished the half like she started it with a fine point and her side were 1-4 to 0-2 clear at half time.

Katie Dore reduced the deficit at the start of the second half but Drom-Broadford were then reduced to 14 players for a 10-minute spell due to a yellow card sinbin offence.

During this spell, St Ailbes added two points - Orla Ryan and Meadhbh Hurley with scores.

As Drom-Broadford returned to 15 players they were 1-6 to 0-3 in arrears and 10-minutes to play.

The west Limerick side needed a goal and Trish Leahy went close but her shot crashed across the goal and wide for one of the five wides they recorded.

Leahy did kick a point in the final minutes but there was no denying St Ailbes the title.

* See the print edition of the Limerick Leader newspaper for a full match report.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media