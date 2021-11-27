Limerick footballers on their travels as 2022 Munster SFC draw confirmed

THE Limerick senior footballers will be on their travels in the 2022 Munster senior football championship.

The draw for next season's Munster SFC was made live on RTE Radio One this Saturday afternoon by Munster GAA chairman Liam Lenihan.

Limerick play Clare in the quarter final of the provincial championship, which will most likely be in mid-late April.

The game will take place in Cusack Park in Ennis.

It's the first Shannonside derby in the Munster SFC since 2018 when Colm Collins' side were 1-23 to 0-14 winners in the Gaelic Grounds.

If Limerick overcome The Banner, they would play, away again, to Tipperary or Waterford in the Munster semi final.

The other semi final is Cork v Kerry.

The 2022 Munster SFC final is set for Saturday May 28, with the All-Ireland SFC final on July 23-24.

The final of the newly created Tailteann Cup will be on July 9.