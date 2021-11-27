Search

27 Nov 2021

Confirmed: Match schedule for Limerick hurling title defence in 2022 Munster SHC

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed the schedule of games for the 2022 Munster senior hurling championship.

John Kiely's Limerick will set out out as three-in-a-row provincial champions.

Limerick will begin their title defence away to Cork in Pairc Ui Chaoimh in a rematch of the All-Ireland SHC final of August. The weekend of April 16/17 a likely date for this game but not yet confirmed.

Round Two will see Limerick entertain Waterford in the TUS Gaelic Grounds in a rematch of the 2020 All-Ireland SHC final.

In Round Three, Limerick will be off to Ennis to play Brian Lohan's Clare in Cusack Park.

Round Four will be a rematch of the 2021 Munster SHC final when Tipperary come to the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

Dates will be confirmed at a later stage but the championship is expected to have an April start (possibly April 16/17) with July 17 set as the date for the 2022 All-Ireland SHC Final. June 5 is a likely Munster SHC final date.

Venues have not been confirmed by Munster GAA but is is widely expected that the home and away series will continue as per 2018 and 2019 - all dependent of course on Covid-19!

The 2022 Munster SHC will offer Limerick a chance to emulate the Mick Mackey era when they won four successive provincial titles - 1933-36.

