Munster Rugby working with URC around South Africa ties

Munster Rugby are working with the URC regarding tomorrow's clash with the Blue Bulls in South Africa. The squad are set to play the first of two games on their mini tour with the first down for decision tomorrow at 5.45pm Irish time.
However the emergence of a new Covid-19 strain in South Africa has led to travel bans from parts of southern Africa into the UK and the EU.
With Munster due to play Wasps on the weekend of December 10, negotiations around tomorrow's game the the potential knock affect on other fixtures is now being discussed.
Munster commented the below on social media.
"We all are safe & well in Pretoria.
We are working with URC on the ongoing situation relating to Covid-19 & will provide an update once we know more"
