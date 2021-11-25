Search

25 Nov 2021

Paul O'Connell helps to launch new Christmas Charity Initiative in aid of Barnardos

Pictured at the launch of Aldi’s Christmas charity initiatives in aid of Barnardos is Paul O’Connell with Maria Rowley and LJ Hughes. PIC: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK sporting hero Paul O'Connell has helped to launch Aldi’s Christmas Charity Initiative in aid Of Barnardos.

The former Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby captain is an Aldi ambassador and Barnardos advocate. 

Fresh from Ireland's trio of Autumn Nations Series victories in the Aviva Stadium, the international team coach was joined by Maria Rowley (age 7 from Skerries) and LJ Hughes (age 5 from Clontarf) at Aldi’s Terenure store to officially launch the Christmas charity initiative.

Rita Kirwan, Marketing Director at Aldi Ireland and Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos were also present.

Aldi will be implementing several initiatives in stores nationwide to help raise funds for its charity partner, Barnardos, further continuing its bid to raise €1 million for the charity by 2022.

Giving back to those who need it most couldn’t be easier with initiatives including the sale of charity plush toys, charity Christmas cards and a nationwide ‘Text to Donate’ campaign.

