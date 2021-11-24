Search

24 Nov 2021

Former Limerick hurling star Joe Quaid confirmed for a new inter-county role

Former Limerick hurling star Joe Quaid confirmed for a new inter-county role

Joe Quaid returning to Kildare

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S two time All-Star winning goalkeeper Joe Quaid is back in inter-county management.

This Wednesday evening, Quaid was confirmed as the new Kildare camogie manager.

A statement released on behalf of the Kildare Camogie Executive announced the appointment of Quaid as the manager of their inter-county team, which plays at intermediate level in the All-Ireland Camogie Championship.

"Joe is a two time All-Ireland-winning manager, firstly with the Limerick U16 team and later with the Limerick Intermediate camogie team. This is Joe’s second spell in Kildare having won a Christy Ring Cup with Kildare hurlers in 2018," said the statement.

"Accompanying Joe, as Head Coach, is another man with plenty of All-Ireland camogie experience, Mike Wall. Mike has managed and coached Kilkenny minor and intermediate teams to All-Ireland success, has managed Offaly’s senior camogie team and most recently, managed Kilkenny minor team to an All-Ireland victory in 2021."

"Kildare Camogie wishes Joe and Mike every success in their new roles and looks forward to working with them."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media