Former Limerick hurling star Joe Quaid confirmed for a new inter-county role

Joe Quaid returning to Kildare
LIMERICK'S two time All-Star winning goalkeeper Joe Quaid is back in inter-county management.
This Wednesday evening, Quaid was confirmed as the new Kildare camogie manager.
A statement released on behalf of the Kildare Camogie Executive announced the appointment of Quaid as the manager of their inter-county team, which plays at intermediate level in the All-Ireland Camogie Championship.
"Joe is a two time All-Ireland-winning manager, firstly with the Limerick U16 team and later with the Limerick Intermediate camogie team. This is Joe’s second spell in Kildare having won a Christy Ring Cup with Kildare hurlers in 2018," said the statement.
"Accompanying Joe, as Head Coach, is another man with plenty of All-Ireland camogie experience, Mike Wall. Mike has managed and coached Kilkenny minor and intermediate teams to All-Ireland success, has managed Offaly’s senior camogie team and most recently, managed Kilkenny minor team to an All-Ireland victory in 2021."
"Kildare Camogie wishes Joe and Mike every success in their new roles and looks forward to working with them."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.