Search

25 Nov 2021

New Limerick book charts the history of GAA in Herbertstown NS

New Limerick book charts the history of GAA in Herbertstown NS

At the book launch were Joe Lyons, chairperson Cumann na mBunscol, Mike Fitzgerald, editor and Carmel Heelan, principal of Herbertstown NS

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A NEW book has been launched to celebrate the history of GAA activity in Herbertstown National School.

The 2018 page publication was compiled to mark the 50th anniversary of the foundation of Cumann na mBunscol in 2021.

The book was launched last weekend by National Chairman of Cumann na mBunscol at an outdoor event in Herbertstown NS.

'Ó Chathair na Fuiseoige go Páirc an Chrócaigh' is available to buy from local shops and from the school for €10.

School principal Carmel Heelan, and teacher and book editor Mike Fitzgerald were also present at the launch.

"I think it is important to acknowledge the imprint Herbertstown NS, its teachers and its pupils have made on Gaelic Games. That imprint is explored here through the accounts of past pupils and staff and through the photos which adorn many pages," explained the school principal.

"A sincere thank you to Mike Fitzgerald for his vision and commitment to produce this book. From concept to completion it was a mammoth task which was carried out to an exceptional standard," said Carmel Heelan.

A treasure chest of local information, the book the packed with pictures from across the last 50 years.

The fascinating read is full of match reports, memories of school matches and events stretching back to the 1970s.

There is much focus given to South Limerick divisional teams, Primary Game teams and the connections between local clubs and the school.

The final section of the book looks at the notable achievements of past pupils of the school - among them; 1958 All-Ireland MHC winner John Bresnan, former Limerick senior football goalkeeper Sean Kiely, former camogie player Moira Dooley and ladies footballer Hazel Fogarty.

Book editor Mike Fitzgerald said thanks to all who had helped with the book and paid a special tribute to the late Harry Greensmyth.

"It takes more than just the individual coaching the teams for a school to provide an environment for Gaelic Games to grow," said Fitzgerald.

"The staff at Herbertstown NS have always been strong supporters of the GAA. I want to acknowledge the role of Mrs Carmel Heelan, the principal of Herbertstown NS, in this book. It couldn't have happened without her and her interest in Gaelic Grounds will no doubt ensure the growth of our national games in the school for many years to come," outlined Fitzgerald.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media