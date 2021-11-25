Search

25 Nov 2021

King John's Castle backdrop to official team photo of Limerick's All-Ireland SHC victory

Limerick, 2021 All-Ireland SHC winners. PIC: Diarmuid Greene

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S official team photograph to mark the 2021 All-Ireland SHC title success has gone on sale.

The stunning photography includes the 35 players, entire management team and sponsor JP McManus.

The team picture, taken by photographer Diarmuid Greene, has the river Shannon and King John's Castle as a backdrop.

The picture is on sale now via the Limerick GAA website here

The official team photo costs €100 and there is also an option to purchase with a frame.

The Limerick GAA online shop is also selling the official team photographs from 2018 and 2020, while combination deals for all three are also available.

A signed 2021 Limerick jersey is also available to purchase.

All proceeds from the Limerick GAA online shop go directly to the training fund for Limerick hurlers and footballers from minor to senior grades.

