St Ailbes and Drom-Broadford meet in Limerick junior B Ladies Football final

LIMERICK Ladies Football will conclude their adult club championship schedule this Sunday with two county junior finals.

In Askeaton Adare and Athea meet in the Junior A final at 3pm, while Croom hosts the Junior B final at 11am between St Ailbes B and Dromcollogher-Broadford B.

In the 3Dental junior B final, it's a clash of the second team from both St Ailbes and Drom-Broadford.

This was a 10 team championship with six of sides a second team representing a club.

In recent years, emerging clubs like Ahane, Galtee Gaels and Adare have won this title.

Both St Ailbes and Drom-Broadford have played five games to reach this final.

Drom-Broadford carry a 100% record into Sunday's final with a round robin victory over St Ailbes, 6-7 to 0-4, along the way.

In the semi final Drom-Broadford defeated Monagea B, while St Ailbes overcame previously undefeated Croom.

Drom-Broadford are looking to add the championship title to the Division Four league crown won earlier this year by this team. And, of course the west Limerick side are also bidding to add the JBFC crown to the IFC title won two weeks ago.

Back in 2019, many in this St Ailbes line-up won the county novice title.

Elsewhere, this Saturday (2.30), Monagea are in Munster club action.

The newly crowned Limerick senior champions travel to Cork to face Valley Rovers in the semi final of the Munster intermediate championship.

Last Friday, Drom-Broadford suffered a 2-14 to 2-6 defeat to Kerry’s MKL Gaels in Listowel in the quarter final of the Munster junior championship. Just days after winning the county intermediate title, Drom-Broadford had to line out without a number of dual players in this Munster club tie.