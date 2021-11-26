Search

26 Nov 2021

Athea bid to deny Adare a championship double in Limerick junior Ladies Football final

Adare's Sive O'Halloran and Athea's Rebekah Daly pictured ahead of the Limerick Ladies Junior 'A' football final. PIC: Eamon Doody, SkyView Photography

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Ladies Football will conclude their adult club championship schedule this Sunday with two county junior finals.

In Askeaton Adare and Athea meet in the Junior A final at 3pm, while Croom hosts the Junior B final at 11am between St Ailbes B and Dromcollogher-Broadford B.

In the 3Dental junior A final, Adare will be chasing a championship double – last Saturday they were 2-12 to 1-7 winners over Galbally in the county junior A camogie final. Inter-county camogie stars Sophie O’Callaghan and Caoimhe Costelloe, along with former Galway All Star Aislinn Connolly powered Adare to that title win.

On Sunday, Adare face an Athea side seeking their first championship silverware since they ruled the club scene with 10 successive senior titles from 2001-2010.

Athea were relegated down to the junior ranks in 2019 and now seek promotion back into the intermediate grade.

When these sides met in round one of the group stages, Adare were 3-10 to 1-8 winners on September 12.

Adare have used close to 30 different players as they progressed through the group stages without defeat. In the semi final they were 5-8 to 1-3 winners over Groody Gaels.

On Sunday, the side in red and black will bid to go one step further than their 2019 Junior A final loss to Fr Caseys.

They are managed by Barry O'Halloran and coached by Andy O'Connell. They will look to Lauren Ryan, Noirin Lenihan, Orlaith Kelliher and Louise Butler, among others to help secure the title.

Athea have had an inconsistent season. The side in maroon won just one of four outings in the group phase but then overcame previously undefeated Galtee Gaels 1-9 to 1-7 in the semi final. 

The west Limerick club have had Claire Carmody, Sarah O'Connor, Rachel Greaney and Rebekah Daly on county panel in recent years.

