23/11/2021

Fixtures confirmed for Limerick trio in Munster club football championship

Newcastle West entertain The Nire

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

MUNSTER GAA officials have confirmed the fixtures for Limerick's trio in the provincial club football championship.

All three play quarter finals across December 4-5.

On Saturday December 4 both Newcastle West and Mountcollins have home games that clash.

In the AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Newcastle West host The Nire of Waterford in Newcastle West at 1pm.

The winner will reach a semi final against Kerry's Austin Stacks or Kerins O’Rahilly’s on December 18/19.

In the AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Mountcollins host Ballina of Tipperary in Mountcollins at 1.30pm.

The winner will play Mount Sion of Waterford in the semi final on December 18/19. 

On Sunday December 5, Kildimo-Pallaskenry play Corofin of Clare in Corofin at 1pm in the AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship.

The winner will play Cork's Kanturk or Newmarket in the provincial semi final on December 18/19.

All games go to extra time if necessary and are played under result on the day protocols. 

And, all three games will be streamed live in conjunction with www.clubber.ie

Tickets for all those wishing to attend these games must be purchased in advance via www.munster.gaa.ie

