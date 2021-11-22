Limerick Ladies Football team management confirmed for 2022 with open trials on agenda

New goalkeeping coach Sean Kiely is a former Limericks senior football selector
LIMERICK'S new ladies football manager has announced his backroom team for the upcoming 2022 season.
New manager Graham Shine will be assisted by selector Tim Kennelly (Finuge/St Senans), who was also part of his management when the Listowel man was Kerry manager.
Familiar Limerick faces as selectors are Aideen Fitzpatrick (St Ailbes) and Kevin Boyle (St Brigids).
The S&C coach is Jason Brouder, while the goalkeeping coach is former Limerick senior football goalkeeper Sean Kiely, who has also served as a Limerick senior football selector under Billy Lee in recent years.
The Player Liaison Officer is Rosaleen Creamer (St Brigids).
The new management team are asking any player in the county who would like to put their name forward for trials for the upcoming inter county season.
The closing date is November 27.
Those interested are asked to fill out the the following form - sign up here
